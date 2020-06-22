‘Hamilton’ movie trailer released ahead of July 3 Disney+ premiere

Entertainment

Broadway fans who couldn’t get tickets for “Hamilton” will soon be able to watch one of its many sold-out performances from the comfort of their homes.

A filmed version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is set to premiere on streaming service Disney+ on July 3.

The 60-second trailer, released Sunday, shows a montage of scenes from the critically acclaimed drama, set to a mash-up of the show’s opening number, “Alexander Hamilton,” and “Satisfied.”

It highlights Miranda in the lead role and also introduces other members of the original cast, including Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Jonathan Groff, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Okieriete Onaodowan.

Miranda posted the film trailer on Twitter along with the caption: “May you always be satisfied.”

The “Hamilton” movie was originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas in October 2021, but the studio opted to release the film early on its subscription streaming service amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hamilton,” which burst into theaters in 2015, tells the story of US Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and touches on themes including immigration, the War of Independence and America’s financial system. It won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and has earned 11 Tony awards, including Best Musical.

In May, cast member Diggs, who portrays Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the production, admitted he was “terrified” about the musical being released on Disney+.

“I’ve never seen myself do that and it’s still the thing that most people talk to me about that I have done. One of the only reasons I can stand that kind of attention is that I haven’t seen it,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“At some point, I’m going to be forced to watch it and actually deal with my own feelings about this,and so that is complicated for me.”