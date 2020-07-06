‘The Bachelor’ is reminiscing with ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!’

Entertainment

They’re going back. Way back. “The Bachelor” franchise will revisit Season 1, and show some major highlights fans may have forgotten in a special episode airing Monday night.

A teaser for the throwback show features grainy footage of host Chris Harrison in some ill-fitting suits, and revisits the first “Bachelor,” Alex Michel, and the series premiere of its spinoff, “The Bachelorette,” with a then Trista Rehn (now Sutter) in the title role.

Remember when the rose ceremonies were called “invitation night?” Remember when Trista married Ryan Sutter in a wedding special? (They’re one of the few “Bachelor” franchise couples who are still married.)

Harrison will take fans through two seasons in the three-hour special.

The show will also feature a update on Season 23 “Bachelor” Colton Underwood, who recently split with his pick Cassie Randolph, who will appear via videochat for an interview with Harrison.