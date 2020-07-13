Friends and colleagues remember Naya Rivera

Entertainment

Naya Rivera’s friends, former cast members and fellow performers have taken to social media following news of the 33-year-old “Glee” star’s death to pay tribute to a talent gone too soon.

Rivera, 33, is believed to have drowned while swimming in a lake in Southern California with her 4-year-old son, officials said Monday.

What the comments from those who knew her make clear is that Rivera left an undeniable mark on the industry to which she dedicated her life, and was an artist who brought many a great deal of glee.

Jane Lynch

“Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.” — via Twitter

Chris Colfer

“How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be.” — via Instagram

Kristin Chenoweth

“Thank you for what you gave the world. I love you.” — via Twitter

Dean Geyer

“Naya was an extremely talented performer that i got the pleasure of working with. The only thing that rivaled her acting abilities, was her incredible voice. I am extremely saddened to hear the news about someone who had such a positive impact on so many peoples lives. ” — via Twitter

Michael Hitchcock, writer/producer “Glee”

“Naya brought so much joy to our lives. She had the sharpest wit, the slyest smile, a compassion for people from all walks of life, and a talent that knew no bounds. My deepest condolences to her family, friends, co-workers, and fans around the world. We love you so much, Naya.” — via Twitter

Jenna Ushkowitz

“There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don’t believe I’ll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but… Naya, you were a force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room. You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I can not believe I took for granted that you’d always be here. Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on. You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already.” — via Instagram

Viola Davis

“Prayers for Naya Rivera’s family. Man….can we have a “Do Over ” of 2020. The loss is too much.” — via Twitter

Aisha Hinds

Nearer and nearer to numb….fighting to feel HOPE everyday. This year has been deeply disruptive and devastating. This news is crushing. My whole being cries out in prayer for her 4 year old child…Have mercy — via Twitter

Lili Reinhart

“It feels strange to cry and mourn the loss of someone you never knew. But I grew up watching Glee- and Naya Rivera was such a beautiful talent. My heart breaks for her son.

Hold on tight to your people right now, if you’re lucky enough to be near them.” — via Twitter

Patricia Arquette

“#NayaRivera This is so horribly sad. She was such a talent . My heart is broken for her son and her mom.” — via Twitter