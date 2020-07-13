Tom Bergeron not returning as host of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Entertainment

It’s the end of an era on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Longtime host Tom Bergeron on Monday broke the news that he will not be returning to the dancing competition show after 15 years in his role.

Co-host Erin Andrews will also not be returning.

The decision comes as ABC and BBC Productions, which produce the series, say they are heading in “a new creative direction.”

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Regarding Andrews, the statement said, “we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom.”

“Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show,” the statement added.

In a tweet, Bergeron called his tenure “the most unexpected gift of my career.”

“I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?” he wrote.

Bergeron has been host of “Dancing with the Stars” since the show began in 2005 and has won an Emmy for his work.

Andrews has hosted since 2014.