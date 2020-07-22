Afrobeats music gets a ‘long overdue’ UK singles chart

Entertainment

The UK’s Official Charts Company has announced the launch of Britain’s first-ever Afrobeats singles chart.

The move recognizes the genre’s rising popularity in the UK and growing influence on popular culture across the globe.

According to the announcement, the new Top 20 weekly rundown will spotlight artists including Burna Boy and Wizkid making strides in the Afrobeats scene using data from downloads, physical sales and audio and video streaming.

The inaugural chart will be unveiled in a special The Official UK Afrobeats Show on BBC Radio 1Xtra on July 26, featuring a range of hosts and artists from around the world.

In future, the Afrobeats chart will be published every Sunday at 2 pm via a weekly Spotify Official UK Afrobeats Chart playlist.

According to Mark Strippel, Head of Programmes at BBC Radio 1Xtra, the Afrobeats chart was “long overdue.”

“1Xtra has been committed to championing the Afrobeats scene since our formation and we’re excited to support the launch of the first-ever UK Afrobeats Chart,” he said.

Afrobeats — not to be confused with Afrobeat, the genre pioneered by the late Fela Kuti — has struck a chord with youth in West Africa and beyond the continent.

In 2012, D’Banj’s hit “Oliver Twist” reached number nine in the UK charts.

Drake and WizKid’s “One Dance” topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart for 10 consecutive weeks following its release in May 2016.

Beyoncé’s album “The Lion King: The Gift” — which she described as her “Love letter to Africa”– features collaborations with Afrobeats artists including Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.