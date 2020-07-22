Orlando Bloom says his missing dog, Mighty, is dead and reveals a tribute tattoo

Entertainment

After a grueling seven-day search, Orlando Bloom says his dog, Mighty, is dead.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor expressed his grief at Mighty’s passing in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Mighty’s on the other side now,” he wrote, alongside a series of videos and photos of him getting a tattoo of his pup’s name on his chest. “After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar.”

The 43-year-old star said he had been weeping “more this week than I thought possible” since the labradoodle disappeared from his home in Montecito, California.

Giving his 4.1 million Instagram followers an insight into the search, Bloom said he “left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well.”

In his tribute, Bloom opened up about his “soul connection” with his beloved pet, who made several appearances on the English screen star’s social media.

“I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond,” he said.

He continued: “He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s .”

Bloom, whose fiancée Katy Perry is currently expecting their first child together, signed off the post by thanking neighbors for allowing him to “search through their yards” and for “supporting my midnight walks” in his hunt for his dog.

During the search, the “Lord of the Rings” actor described Mighty going missing as “a waking nightmare” and pleaded for people to be on the lookout for his “little man.”

“Friends” star Jennifer Aniston — who had joined in the search for Mighty — offered her condolences, writing: “The tears won’t stop. I’m so so so deeply sorry my friend. I love you.”