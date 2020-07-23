Disney delays ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Avatar’ films, and takes ‘Mulan’ off the calendar

Entertainment

The coronavirus pandemic is now disrupting Disney’s release schedule for the next decade.

All scheduled “Star Wars” and “Avatar” films between 2021 and 2027 are being pushed back one year, the company announced Thursday. That means there will be no “Avatar 2” next year and no new Star Wars film in 2022.

Disney also announced that “Mulan,” which was set for an August 21 release date, has been taken off the calendar. The company did not give a new release date for the film, which has been repeatedly delayed since March because of the pandemic.

“Over the last few months, it’s become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis, and today that means pausing our release plans for ‘Mulan’ as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world,” a Walt Disney Studios spokesperson said in a statement.