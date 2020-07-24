‘Top Gun: Maverick’ release date pushed to summer 2021

Entertainment

Those feeling the need for speed are going to have to wait until next summer to see “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The sequel to the hit 1986 film, “Top Gun” starring Tom Cruise was supposed to hit theaters in December. Paramount announced on Thursday that the film will now premiere July 2, 2021.

Cruise is reprising his role as US Naval aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. It also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and is directed by Joseph Kosinski.

“We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theatres,” Paramount’s president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson, and president of international theatrical distribution Mark Viane said in a statement. “We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen.”

This is the second delay for “Maverick’s” theatrical release. In April, the film’s debut was pushed from June to December due to the Covid-19 pandemic and global theater closures.

The news also comes on the heels of AMC announcing that they are delaying reopening their theaters.