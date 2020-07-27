“The Little Mermaid” composer Alan Menken becomes an EGOT with Daytime Emmy win

Entertainment

Alan Menken picked up a Daytime Emmy, making him a member of the elite “EGOT” group of stars who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

The “Little Mermaid” composer won his most recent award on Sunday for best original song in a children’s, young adult or animated program for a song he composed for the Disney Channel’s “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.”

Menken is the 16th person to reach EGOT status.

He has eight Oscars, winning for scores from the animated hits “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin” and “Pocahontas.” His 11 Grammy awards come from songs he wrote for the same films. In 2012, he scooped up a Tony Award for best original score for the musical “Newsies.”

The elite group of EGOT winners include John Legend, Tim Rice, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Helen Hayes, Marvin Hamlisch, Mike Nichols and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

This year’s Daytime Emmy Awards aired on CBS.