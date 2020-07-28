Oprah Winfrey launching new show on Apple TV+

Entertainment

Apple TV+ has quickly become the new home of Oprah Winfrey.

The streaming service has announced a new series featuring the media mogul.

“The Oprah Conversation” is set to debut Thursday and, according to a press release, “will continue to explore impactful and relevant topics with fascinating thought leaders from all over the world.”

“Filmed remotely and incorporating audience engagement, Oprah will lead timely and intimate discussions with today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft,” the press release states. “Bringing truth and perspective to a range of topics shaping our world, they reveal gripping stories of human connection.”

The debut episode, titled “How to Be an Antiracist,” features Winfrey and bestselling author Professor Ibram X. Kendi who will speak with white readers as they seek to confront their own racist beliefs and become antiracist.

“The Oprah Conversation” joins “Oprah Talks COVID-19” and “Oprah’s Book Club” which are already streaming on Apple TV+.