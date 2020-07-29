Machine Gun Kelly says he has ‘waited for eternity’ for Megan Fox, confirming their relationship on Instagram

Entertainment

It’s really on. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has appeared to confirm his romance with Hollywood actress Megan Fox.

Following weeks of speculation about their relationship, the 30-year-old musician — real name Colson Baker — posted a loved-up snap of himself and the “Transformers” star on Instagram.

In the black-and-white mirror selfie, the pair stick their tongues out as they wrap their arms around each other’s waist.

The accompanying caption reads: “Waited for eternity to find you again,” along with red heart and knife emojis.

CNN has reached out to Machine Gun Kelly and Fox’s representatives for further comment.

Fox, 34, who met the musician on the set of their upcoming movie, “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” opened up about their connection during their first joint interview on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast “Give Them Lala … with Randall” last week.

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox expressed. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has like ascended to a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

The couple were first romantically linked in May, prompting Fox’s estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm that he and Fox had split after 10 years of marriage.

“It’s not something you go into a marriage considering,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum said on his podcast, “…with Brian Austin Green.”

Green went on to say that Machine Gun Kelly seemed like a “nice, genuine guy,” adding: “It’s really important to me that people don’t treat anyone like a villain or a victim in this situation.”