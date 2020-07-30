Someone was convinced Kate Beckinsale needed a bunny rabbit

Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale was baffled to find a fan had anonymously left a rabbit on her doorstep on Tuesday.

“Why do we got an adult rabbit?” she asks a person filming her looking at the bunny in a cage in an Instagram Stories video. “What the f*** is going on?”

Beckinsale was afraid the black and white bunny, named Marvel, would bite her if she picked him up.

She told her social media followers to never send an unsolicited pet to someone’s house and scolded the sender for leaving the rabbit outside on “a boiling hot day where it could have been left outside to roast to death.”

Beckinsale, who often posts funny videos of her cats, said she has since found Marvel a home without felines.

“We have found a loving home for Marvel without cats but it was quite a shock and I think pretty unsettling for Marvel too,” she told her Instagram followers.

“Appreciate so much the good wishes but please please don’t send anyone an animal as a present or a joke or really at all,” she said.