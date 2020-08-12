Sarah Cooper is getting a Netflix special

Entertainment

Sarah Cooper may want to send President Donald Trump a muffin basket.

Netflix announced Wednesday that the woman who found fame turning Trump’s comments into viral videos is getting her own special.

“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” is described by the streaming giant as “a variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects” and one in which Cooper “will be joined by a fantastic array of special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans.”

The special will be directed by Natasha Lyonne with Maya Rudolph (who earned an Emmy nomination for playing presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris.)

Cooper has garnered a huge social media since going viral in April 2020 for her satirical lip-sync impressions of the president.

She has been retweeted and praised by a multitude of entertainers, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Stiller, Halle Berry, Chrissy Teigen and Cher.

Cooper’s “How to Medical” video has been viewed more 20 million times and counting.

Prior to her online success, Cooper was a writer and correspondent on the CBS All Access pilot “Old News,” produced by Stephen Colbert.

She is also the author of the best-selling books “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings” and “How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.”

“Everything’s Fine” is set to premiere in Fall 2020.