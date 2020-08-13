Cardi B on her ‘nasty’ song and building her music legacy

Entertainment

Cardi B is over her haters and wants to embrace those who truly support her.

So much so, she wants to form a community of them on OnlyFans, a paid subscription platform known for its adult and NSFW content.

“I have a lot of people that claim they don’t like me,” Cardi B told CNN on Wednesday. “I want to have conversations with my real fans.”

The exotic dancer turned reality star turned history making rapper said she has no plans to appear nude on the platform. Instead, she’ll be offering content like a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the video for her single “WAP,” her new, but already hit collaboration with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The explicit song (the title of which is an acronym for something we can’t spell out on a family-friendly site) has sparked debate since its debut last week.

Cardi B said she didn’t expect women rapping about sex in the same way they talk about it amongst themselves to be so controversial.

“I think the song is nasty, but I was thinking [about all the controversy], wow, like, I don’t know,” she said. “I’m just so used to it.”

The 27-year-old said she came up listening to women rappers like Lil Kim, Trina and Jacki-O, who were known for their bawdy and sexual lyrics.

But unlike men, who also rap about their sexual exploits, women in hip hop have been criticized for embracing their sexuality in song.

Hours before Cardi B spoke with CNN, CeeLo Green issued an apology to her and other female rappers he had talked about during a recent interview with Far Out Magazine.

“Attention is also a drug and competition is around,” Green told the publication. “Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all.”

“It comes at what cost,” he added.

On Wednesday, Green posted a note of apology on Twitter.

“I know most of them personally and consider Cardi & [her husband rapper] Offset family,” he wrote. Therefore, I would never disrespect them by any means. I acknowledge them all as powerful, beautiful and influential women…and professionals.”

In reference to Green’s apology, Cardi B told CNN, “It’s ok, it’s all good. I just want to keep positive energies and stuff like that.”

She would much rather talk about her forthcoming sophomore album, the pressure of which she said she is feeling.

Her 2018 “Invasion of Privacy” won a best rap album Grammy and helped her to become the first female rapper with two number one singles on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

She said she wants to prove she’s not a flash in the pan.

“I have to prove that, like this wasn’t a gimmick, this wasn’t like a one time thing,” Cardi B said. “This wasn’t because I was the new girl on the block. It’s my craft and I want to show that my craft is so good that it’s gonna do good for a second time.”

She’s already off to a great start with the success of “WAP.”

“I’ve been crying so much,” she said. “Like, every other day I be crying and I just like, ‘Why am I crying?’ It’s because I’m so overwhelmed with happiness.”