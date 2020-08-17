Kelly Ripa’s gray roots tell the quarantining story

Entertainment

Kelly Ripa can totally relate to missing your colorist.

The co-host of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” is one of the latest celebs to either acknowledge and/or embrace a more natural look during the worldwide pandemic.

In this case Ripa used a recent social media challenge to show off her gray roots.

The #2020Challenge on Instagram has people showing the progression of their moods and looks as the pandemic drags on.

Ripa used it to show her natural gray hair steadily growing in.

“Perhaps this meme is a week old at this point… but does that really compare to these roots?,” Ripa wrote in the caption of a photo which showed her hair from January to what she jokingly anticipates will be September. “My version of the #2020Calendar is just…real….”

Ripa and co-host Ryan Seacrest have been filming their hit daytime talk show from their homes.