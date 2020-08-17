Lorne Michaels sent Maya Rudolph a hint he wants her back on ‘SNL’

Entertainment

Maya Rudolph’s former “Saturday Night Live” boss Lorne Michaels was one of many friends who texted her as soon as Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris would be his running mate.

“He sent me a GIF of myself, as Kamala, in sunglasses, sipping a cocktail and saying, ‘Oh no.’ That really made me laugh,” Rudolph said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Does it mean she’ll return to the show to do her famous impression?

“Over the years, I’ve had to watch people come back and forth, but I’ve never been in a position like Alec Baldwin — who doesn’t even work there but is there every week,” she said. “I don’t know what this means. I don’t know what the hell is going to happen — nor does anybody else.”

Rudolph added that her phone “blew up” following the announcement, and said she thought for a second, “Is it my birthday again?”

“It’s pretty insane. And I think there’s a collective excitement about this,” she said of Harris being on the ticket. “It’s a spot of positivity and hope and some good news, so it feels nice to be associated with that. But I also feel like such a lazy cheater, because I didn’t do anything. I’m not running. I don’t have to do anything but be the same fool I was. She’s doing all the hard work.”