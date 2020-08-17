Sharon Stone blames people who won’t wear masks for her sister’s Covid-19 diagnosis

Entertainment

Actress Sharon Stone shared her sister’s experience with Covid-19 on Instagram, and she said people who don’t wear masks are to blame.

“One of you Non-Mask wearers did this,” Stone said in a post Sunday.

Stone’s post comes as more than 5.4 million people have been infected and 170,052 have died from the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Health officials have expressed concern that as the pandemic drags on, some Americans are becoming complacent with health precautions and allowing for more spread.

Stone’s sister, Kelly, had lupus before being diagnosed with Covid-19, according to the post. Stone shared a picture she said was of her sister’s hospital room.

“Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE?” she asked.

Her sister has a weakened immune system and only went to the pharmacy before she was infected, Stone said.

In a post on her own page, Kelly Stone said she had driven with her husband to Montana thinking they would avoid the virus. Now, she said, she is “fighting for a breath.”

Stone called on her followers to abide by precautions against the virus’s spread.

“Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please,” she said.

CNN has reached out to Stone’s representatives for comment.