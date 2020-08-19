Billie Eilish says to ‘vote like our lives depend on it’ in DNC performance

Entertainment

Grammy award winning singer Billie Eilish debuted a new song and delivered a plea for the nation to vote against Donald Trump on Election Day in an appearance at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Eilish, 18, performed “My Future” for the first time at the convention Wednesday night. But before she sang “‘Cause I’m in love with my future/Can’t wait to meet her,” she issued a call to action.

“Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and Covid, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality, and that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake, someone who is building a team that shares our values,” Eilish said. “It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.”

Former vice president Biden was formally nominated as the Democratic candidate for president at the convention on Tuesday night. Kamala Harris, on Wednesdy, officially became his running mate, making her the first Black woman to be a major party’s vice presidential nominee. Biden will challenge Trump in the presidential election on November 3.

Eilish called for Americans show up in support of Biden on that day.

“Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out,” she said. “We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves.”

Eilish was one of many scheduled musical performers at this year’s convention, including John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, The Chicks, Leon Bridges, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce and Stephen Stills.