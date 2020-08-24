Covid outbreak hits nudists at France’s ‘Naked City’

Entertainment

The world’s largest nudist resort is at the center of a Covid-19 outbreak with nearly 150 people testing positive after staying at or visiting the clothing-optional beach destination in southern France.

Local health authorities say 95 people staying at Cap d’Agde Naturist Village, on the Mediterranean coast of France’s Occitanie region, were found to have Covid-19, while a further 50 who went through the resort also tested positive on their return home.

Occitanie Regional Health Authorities conducted three days of testing last week at Cap d’Agde. The two first rounds of testing, involving 490 people, found 95 were infected with Covid-19. An additional 310 results are currently being analyzed.

Sometimes called the “Naked City,” Cap d’Agde is the world’s largest clothing-optional beach resort, attracting as many as 40,000 guests on any given day during a typical high season.

Visitors are free to be naked wherever they want — restaurants and stores, post offices or banks, sailing boats or lounging on the long public beach, where nudity is obligatory, even for those not staying at the resort.

Non residents can stay overnight at a naturist hotel, campground or rental units.

Face masks needed

Nudists have already attracted concern during the coronavirus pandemic. In late March, police in the Czech Republic issued a warning after complaints about maskless naturists basking in warm weather in the small town of Lázně Bohdaneč, east of Prague.

“Unfortunately, many of the sunbathing citizens were gathered in large groups, and some were not wearing face masks.,” a police statement said. “Upon the arrival of the police, everyone agreed to respect the government regulation [that face shields are compulsory outside the home].

“Citizens are allowed to be without clothes in designated locations, but they still must cover their mouths, and only gather in appropriate numbers.”