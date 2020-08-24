‘Yellowstone’ star Wes Bentley talks shocking finale

Entertainment

The Season 3 finale of “Yellowstone” on Sunday was pretty brutal.

The TV drama follows the lives of the Dutton family who on the show own one of the largest ranches in the United States, pitting them against everyone from land developers to neighbors.

On Sunday’s episode, family patriarch John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) was gunned down while his daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) appeared to be blown up by a package sent to her office.

Wes Bentley stars as son Jamie Dutton on the series and told EW, “As an audience, it feels like the board got wiped and we can write some new things on that board.”

Bentley said he was surprised when he read the script, but when it comes to series creator Taylor Sheridan, “we’ll be on a path down one way and he’ll cut the branches on the side so we’re going to tumble down with him.”

“I think big, big, dramatic things happen, violent things happen, and in a lot of ways it defines the show because that’s who gets the ultimate say,” Bentley said. “It comes down to that (brutality). Outside of aliens landing, I don’t know where Taylor is going to go from here.”

The actor said he believes it’s “clever” of Sheridan to take the Paramount Network show in its current direction, even as viewers wait to see what Season 4 will bring.

“(Sheridan) gave himself the ability to go from any angle now,” Bentley said. “To restart or refresh, he definitely has left himself an open door for a lot of options.”