Usher announces Vegas residency

Entertainment

Usher is headed to Sin City.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winner will headline a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, opening Friday, July 16, 2021.

Usher is a triple threat — singer, dancer and actor, and the promoters promise he “will give his fans an extraordinary immersive experience that only Usher can deliver.”

“I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” he said in a statement. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!”

Usher is the latest big name to bring his act to Vegas with a residency.

Other performers have included Celine Dion, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and The Backstreet Boys.

Tickets for Usher’s shows will go on sale to the public starting Thursday, September 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

Fan presale tickets will be available beginning Monday, September 7 at 10 a.m. PT until Wednesday, September 9 at 10 p.m. PT.