Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and more team up for new competition show

As the saying goes, “Go big or go home.”

That’s essentially the premise of the new competition series, “Go Big Show,” set to premiere next year. The reality series will be hosted by Bert Kreischer and feature celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and “The American Nightmare” Cody.

Contestants will take part in extreme activities such as monster truck racing, alligator training and more. They are competing for a $100,000 grand prize.

The “Go Big Show” has already started filming in Macon, Georgia, is adapting to the Covid-19 pandemic by having a drive-in audience. The cast and crew are also filming the first 10 episodes in a bubble and following strict safety protocols.

“We are going bigger and bolder with our unscripted line-up at TBS to provide more of the content that viewers love from our platform,” Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS and truTV said in a statement. “‘Go-Big Show’ not only delivers on this promise with a thrilling new take on talent competition, but it’s also another example of our innovative spirit as we continue to create brand-defining, must-watch television.”

