ACM Awards 2020: Check out who won

Entertainment

The Academy of Country Music Awards are Wednesday night, bringing together your favorite country artists.

Keith Urban is hosting the event. Among the scheduled performers are Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Tim McGraw.

Swift is taking the show’s stage for the first time in seven years. She’ll perform “Betty” off her new album, “Folklore,” from the Grand Ole Opry House.

See below for a list of the winners and check back for updates.

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes *WINNER

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green *WINNER

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett

GIRL — Maren Morris

Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” — Old Dominion

“Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves

“Rumor” — Lee Brice

“What If I Never Get Over You” — Lady A

SONG OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” — Old Dominion

“Some of It” — Eric Church

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” — Old Dominion

“Remember You Young” — Thomas Rhett *WINNER

“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey *WINNER

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

10,000 Hours — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

Dive Bar — Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton

Fooled Around and Fell in Love — Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King *WINNER

Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus