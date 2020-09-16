Maldives resort launches $23,250 luxury remote working package

Entertainment

A desk with an ocean view, a “dedicated” personal assistant, non-stop refreshments and a complimentary laundry service.

This might read like an over-imaginative wish list from a frustrated remote worker, but a luxury resort in the Maldives has just launched a “Workation Package,” with all of these benefits and more.

The Nautilus Maldives, which reopened on September 1, is offering travelers the chance to switch up their work from home routine by setting up office at this hideaway in the Baa atoll UNESCO biosphere reserve for up to 21 days

However, a working experience like this does not come cheap.

A seven-night stay for two at one of its 26 beach and ocean houses comes with a $23,250 price tag, while a two-week or three week stay will set guests back $37,850 or $52,000 respectively.

‘Incredible seclusion’

According to the team at The Nautilus, remote workers will be offered “incredible seclusion” at the resort, which is located on its own private island, along with daily yoga, fitness and meditation sessions and a private sunset dolphin cruise on board one of its luxury yachts.

Those who book the package also have the option to work on a secluded sandbank with their own personal desk and a shaded sun canopy for a few hours a day — a scene that’s bound to create a stir on any work video call.

Keen to alleviate any concerns from visitors regarding entering the Maldives, the resort stresses that immigration “and other processes” will be handled on guests’ behalf while they relax in a private lounge at the airport.

The Maldives is currently open to all tourists provided they have proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departing from their original destination.

The resort’s package is one of a number of attractive new offerings geared towards remote workers as more and more people continue to work from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Destinations like Barbados and Bermuda are offering remote work visas to tourists for up to a year, while a number of US hotels are providing new services for workers.

California hotel The Sawyer is offering pool cabanas for use as outdoor offices, complete with Wi-Fi, complementary parking and lunch for $150 per day.

Meanwhile, the Hamilton Hotel in Washington D.C has launched a “Home-Away-From-Home-Office” package that offers guests use of a room until 4 p.m., breakfast goodies and a Keurig coffeemaker with unlimited pods for $109 per day.

