Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s secret behind their ACM Awards duet

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had us all convinced that they were performing at the Bluebird Cafe during the ACM Awards on Wednesday night.

But in fact, it was a green screen!

The couple performed their duet “Happy Anywhere” and Shelton told fans that although they wished they could be in Nashville for the awards, they had to do their best from Los Angeles.

“Hey guys, Blake here, and I hope everyone out there is doing their best to stay healthy,” Shelton said before their performance. “Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn’t. But through the magic of television, voila! Welcome back to the Bluebird Cafe, everybody.”

It was a big night for Shelton who took home the award for “Single of the Year,” for his song “God’s Country.”

There’s no business like show business, ya’ll!