This teaser trailer for ‘The Snoopy Show’ is the counter programming you need today

Entertainment

Now this is something worth Snoopy dancing over.

On Friday — which marked exactly 70 years since the first Peanuts strip was published — Apple TV+ revealed the teaser trailer for “The Snoopy Show,” a new series coming next year.

In the nearly one-minute video, Snoopy and the gang can be seen up to their usual antics — dancing, flying, exploring and bringing us the joy we need right now.

“The Snoopy Show” premieres February 5, 2021.

Apple TV+ is already home to the Emmy-nominated “Snoopy in Space,” another series resulting from the streamer’s partnership with Peanuts and WildBrain.