‘American Idol’ alum Casey Goode’s newborn tests positive for Covid-19

Entertainment

Former “American Idol” contestant Casey Goode is asking for “good energy” after she said her newborn son, has coronavirus.

Goode, a musician who goes by the name Quigley, shared the news on her verified Instagram account Sunday.

“Max tested positive for COVID-19 early Saturday am,” read a caption of photos showing her masked and with her son, Maximillian. “We took him into the ER after he was running a fever in the middle of the night. We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week.”

Goode wrote that the diagnosis was “a total shock” to her and her husband, Alex Goode.

She said she is “currently quarantining with baby Max in the PICU.”

“They are treating me as if I have been exposed and are likely positive as well, although I am showing no symptoms yet,” she wrote.” Please send good energy to our little bub so he recovers fast. Not sure what happens next from here… but I expect to be offline for a while as we recover.”

The couple welcomed their son in September.

Goode went by Casey Carlson when she appeared on “American Idol” in 2009. She made it to the Top 36 before she was eliminated from the competition.