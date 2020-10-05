Rebel Wilson says she’s almost at weight loss goal

Entertainment

Rebel Wilson is celebrating her weight loss journey.

The actress, who has been sharing her fitness journey on social media, updated her followers on Sunday.

“Happy Sunday everyone! Gearing up for a great week ahead,” the caption on a photo showing Wilson out on a hike read. “This week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am) and went on a hike…even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog’) but I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight!”

That equates to a bit less than seven pounds.

In January the “Pitch Perfect” star declared on her Instagram account that 2020 would be “The Year of Health” for her.

Over the months since then she’s been sharing pictures and videos of herself being more active and working with celebrity fitness trainer Jono Castano.

Late Sunday she posted a selfie which clearly showed her dramatic weight loss.

“Just call me: Fit Amy,” the caption read.