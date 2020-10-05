Spike Lee pays tribute to Thomas Jefferson Byrd

Entertainment

Spike Lee used his Instagram account to remember one of the actors he has worked with often.

Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta on Saturday morning, police told CNN.

Byrd, 70, acted in several of Lee’s film’s and he was one of the first to go public with the news of Byrd’s death.

“I’m so sad to announce the tragic murder of our beloved brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd last night in Atlanta,Georgia,” Lee wrote Sunday in the caption of a photo of the actor starring as Errol Barnes in Lee’s production of “Clockers.”

Lee also noted that Byrd appeared in a number of Lee’s productions including “Bamboozled” and “He Got Game.”

The writer/director posted multiple videos and a photo Sunday of Byrd in character from the various films on Lee’s verified Instagram account.

“May Brother Byrd Be Flying Through Those Heavenly Pearly Gates,” Lee wrote in one caption. “AMEN.”