Reba McEntire confirms relationship with actor Rex Linn

Entertainment

Reba McEntire is socially distanced dating.

The country music legend and actress shared on a recent episode of her podcast, “Living & Learning with Reba McEntire,” that she’s seeing “Young Sheldon” actor Rex Linn.

She called him a “very, very sweetheart of a guy” and said her podcast co-host, Melissa Peterman, was at their first date.

“We’ve been talking during the pandemic,” McEntire said. “We had dinner with Rex, was it in January? And then February, on it was the Covid pandemic, and we were talking, texting, FaceTime. And that’s a really good way to get to know people.”

Back in January, Linn shared a picture on Instagram of himself and McEntire at dinner.

“Had a fantastic dinner with this Oklahoma girl,” the caption read. “Tater Tots and Ketchup included.”

Fans were shocked when in 2015 McEntire and split from her husband of 26 years, Narvel Blackstock.

But she seems to be in a good place with Linn, who has had roles in TV shows, including “Better Call Saul,” “Lethal Weapon,” and “CSI: Miami.”

McEntire said she enjoys being able to talk to Linn about everything from family to funny stories. He’s very into her music, and she’s very into his career, she said.

“It’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart and is interested in me too,” she said.

Peterman said she thought the couple was cute together and applauded the usually very private McEntire for going public with the news.

McEntire said she thinks “it’s very important to be selective about when you want to talk about your private life” but added that Linn is very supportive and she felt it was appropriate given that the podcast’s episode that day was about dating.