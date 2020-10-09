‘SNL’ books new musical guest to replace Morgan Wallen after he broke Covid-19 protocol

Entertainment

“Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels has revealed at least one musical guest who will come on this weekend.

Appearing in an interview which aired on “Today” Friday, Michaels addressed country singer Morgan Wallen being uninvited to perform after he broke Covid-19 protocol.

“I know Jack White is coming in and there could be some other stuff still in discussion,” Michaels told “Today.”

Wallen posted a video on his verified Instagram account Wednesday revealing what had happened.

“I was getting ready for ‘SNL’ this Saturday and I got a call from the show that I will no longer be able to play,” Wallen said. “And that’s because of Covid protocols, which I understand.”

The announcement came after a Tik Tok video showed a man identified as Wallen drinking and appearing to be at a party without a mask went viral.

CNN reached out to both the poster of the video and Wallen for comment.

A rep for Wallen told CNN Thursday there would be no additional comment.

CNN has also reached out to “SNL” for comment.

In his video the 27-year-old singer mentioned Michaels who Wallen said “actually gave me a lot of encouragement by letting me know we’ll find another time to make this up so that means a lot to me, thank you.”

Michaels talked to “Today” about having to pivot, saying, “It depends on whether their band is together.”

“Calling somebody on a Thursday to be here for Friday…is complicated,” he said. “It has to be people who are ready to go.”

Michaels endorsed White, a former member of The White Stripes, saying “He’s always good on the show.”

Bill Burr is set to host this weekend.