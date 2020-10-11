Cardi B celebrates her birthday with Reebok footwear collection

Entertainment

Cardi B turned 28 on Sunday and, as one does on their birthday, is celebrating with a splashy new business collab.

“I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection!!” she wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday along with a photo of her sitting in a bedazzled laundry room.

Again, as one does.

The Grammy Award-winning artist released two items from the collection at midnight Sunday as a “birthday gift to my loyal fans” with the rest of the “Club C Cardi” line coming on November 13.

The sneakers are available for Reebok members in both toddler and adult sizes, costing $50 and $100, respectively, according to the company’s website.

The shoes — designed by Cardi herself — are “laced with a whole lotta attitude” but are surprisingly subtle and don’t visibly have her name anywhere on them.

This isn’t the rapper’s first business collaboration. In April, she announced a partnership with clothing brand Fashion Nova to help people struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“#FashionNovaCARES & I are giving away $1,000 EVERY HOUR until we’ve given away $1 MILLION DOLLARS to those directly affected by the (coronavirus) crisis,” she wrote on Instagram.