Hoda Kotb reveals ‘worst guest’ on ‘Today’

Entertainment

Andy Cohen brought in a special guest to grill Hoda Kotb on his Bravo show.

The host enlisted Kotb’s good friend and former ‘Today’ co-host Kathie Lee Gifford to play “Plead the Fifth” on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

During the segment guests are asked three questions and can only “Plead the Fifth” for one. The first question was an easy one for Hotb.

“Who do you think was my least favorite guest of all time?” Gifford asked. “And I bet it was yours too.”

Kotb responded that she knew exactly who that was, before replying, “It’s Frank Sinatra Jr.”

“It was the worst guest we’ve ever had, bar none,” Kotb explained. “He came for a book, he had a book he was promoting, and he didn’t want to talk about it, so he didn’t say anything. So weird.”

Sinatra Jr., the son of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and Nancy Barbato, died in 2016 from cardiac arrest while on tour at the age of 72.

For the record, Kotb pleaded the Fifth on answering what was the most annoyed she has ever been with Gifford before going on air.