Sharon Stone says she’s ‘had it’ with dating

Entertainment

Sharon Stone has revealed that she’s “done” with dating, and is instead focusing on spending more time with her friends and family.

Speaking on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the twice-divorced 62-year-old actress said she is finding dates “insincere” and not worth her time.

“I’m done dating. I’ve had it with dating,” she told Barrymore.

The “Basic Instinct” star said she preferred spending time alone, or with her friends and three sons these days.

“I don’t want any insincerity and baloney and game-playing,” said Stone, adding that she doesn’t “need another kid.”

“I just feel when it comes to emotional maturity in relationships, men and women are seemingly in different spots.”

In 1984, Stone married producer Michael Greenburg, with the pair separating three years later.

Stone went on to marry American journalist Phil Bronstein in 1998. The couple divorced in 2004.

Stone’s love life came back into the spotlight in December last year when the dating app Bumble shut down her account because other users had reported her profile, believing it to be fake.

Stone has three sons, and she said she was determined to make sure that they grow up to be emotionally mature.

“They’ll start up some kind of ‘guy’ conversation, and I’ll be standing there and they’ll go: ‘We shouldn’t be doing this in front of Mom. And I say, ‘you know, you shouldn’t be doing this in front of each other,'” she said.

Stone believes that such behavior may stem from societal perceptions of masculinity.

“There’s certain misunderstandings about power, and what it means to be masculine and what it means to be powerful, and what it means to be important,” she said.

“I’m trying to teach my boys that the ideas that men have passed on about what it means to be powerful and important might not be wholly correct and might not ultimately benefit them.”