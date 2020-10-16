Netflix reveals two new cast members for ‘You’ season 3

Entertainment

Two new cast members, Shalita Grant and Travis VanWinkle, will be joining season three of “You,” Netflix has announced.

Grant will play the character of Sherry, who according to the streaming service is a “mom-fluencer who appear down to earth but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle.” While VanWinkle will take on the role of Cary, who “invites Joe [Penn Badgley] into his inner circle.”

Grant is known for her role as Sonja Percy on “NCIS” and VanWinkle from the 2009 film “Friday the 13th.”

The show is based on a pair of books by Caroline Kepnes, and it follows Joe Goldberg, a man who in season 1 would do anything to win the heart of a woman he meets when she comes into the New York City bookstore where he works. In the second season, Joe has moved to Los Angeles, where he uses the name Will Bettelheim and falls for a new woman, Love Quinn.

Not much is known about the upcoming season but season 2 left off with Quinn becoming pregnant with Goldberg’s baby.

A premiere date has not yet been set.