Timothée Chalamet was ’embarrassed’ by make-out photos with Lily-Rose Depp

Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet likes to keep his personal life private, but he has opened up about one famous photo.

In an interview with GQ, the actor addresses the picture that launched plenty of memes last year.

In it, he and then-girlfriend and “The King” co-star Lily-Rose Depp can be seen kissing, with Chalamet looking more than a little awkward.

The pair had been enjoying some time off in Capri when they were photographed by paparazzi on the deck of a boat.

Some people suggested they had staged it for publicity around the Netflix film, a suggestion Chalamet bristled about in his GQ interview saying, “I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life.”

“I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great,’ ” he told the publication. “And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

Chalamet will need to get used to the attention, following his Oscar nomination for “Call Me By My Name” and his starring role in the forthcoming “Dune.”