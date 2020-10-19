Justin Bieber gives an emotional performance on ‘SNL’ with Chance the Rapper

Entertainment

Justin Bieber laid it all out during his performance of “Holy” with Chance the Rapper on “Saturday Night Live.”

And the Beliebers couldn’t get enough.

Bieber joined “SNL” as a musical guest for the fourth time — appearing in 2010, 2013 and earlier this year — and he did not disappoint.

After an introduction by host Issa Rae, the 26-year-old seemed to take the audience to church with him, singing in front of a blue lit cross with his hand over his heart.

Bieber was overcome with emotion at the end of the song — remaining bent over with his microphone until Chance the Rapper reached out with a supportive pat on the back.

His second number of the evening was just as emotional as the first. Bieber performed his new song “Lonely” with Benny Blanco — a song about the singer’s struggle with fame at a young age.

Bieber began the performance backstage with powerful opening lines like, “What if you had it all with nobody to call … maybe that’s the price you pay for money and fame at a young age.”

Bieber has been open about the pressures he faced as a young star and how it affected him.

Shortly after “Lonely” was released, Bieber tweeted about his experience making the song.

“To be honest the song is hard for me to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters,” Bieber writes. “I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that’s why I believe this song is so powerful.”

Saturday’s episode also centered on last week’s dueling town halls between Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, and Biden, played by Jim Carrey.

“One town hall was a thoughtful, cogent discussion of the issues facing our country,” the show’s announcer said kicking off the show. “The other featured President Trump.”