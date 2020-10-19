Taraji P. Henson confirms split from fiancé Kelvin Hayden

Entertainment

Wedding bells won’t be ringing for Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden after all.

The “What Men Want” actress confirmed during an appearance Monday on “The Breakfast Club” that she and the former NFL player have ended their engagement.

“I just turned 50 and I mean, I hadn’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out,” she told the hosts of the popular New York City radio show. “I tried. I was, like ‘Therapy, let’s do the therapy thing,’ but if you’re both not on the same page with that then you feel like, you’re taking it on yourself. And that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”

The couple got engaged in 2018 and were scheduled to be married in June this year.

In March Henson told “Extra” they were postponing the wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s probably going to be more like July,” she said at the time. “We have to see what this will be like at the other end.”

The “Empire” star was part of a panel discussion on “The Breakfast Club” about trauma and relationships.

She said she loves Black men and Black love and is a fan of mental health support for her community. “It hurts when relationships don’t last,” she said. “I love to see Black love and I want to see more of it. I want to see our relationships last and make it.”