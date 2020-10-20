The Covid-19 illustration, a self-sanitizing door handle and the ‘Renegade’ dance are among the nominees for Beazley Designs of the Year

Entertainment

The coronavirus illustration, TikTok’s infamous “Renegade” dance and a water filtration system supported by Jaden Smith have all been nominated as some of the year’s most game-changing designs.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Beazley Designs of the Year — nominated by a panel of designers,critics and the general public — also paid tribute to innovations in health and sanitation.

A self-sanitizing door handle, the world’s first reusable cotton swab, and Wuhan’s Leishenshan hospital, which was built by 10,000 workers in just 10 days, have all been nominated.

“Designs of the Year this year feels more pertinent than ever,” said assistant curator Maria McLintock.

“From designs that create a kinder and healthier world, to those calling out and critiquing systems of oppression, we hope it serves as a time capsule of a shifting world,” she added.

Also among the 74 nominees for the award, which is now in its 13th year, are Lil Miquela, a virtual Instagram influencer with 2.8 million followers, the set design for Oscar-winning film “Parasite,” and a low-cost modular school that can be built and dismantled in just a few hours.

The designs, which fall into six categories — architecture, digital, fashion, graphics, product and transportation — will be on display in London’s Design Museum from Wednesday until March next year, with the winners announced on November 26.

The exhibition will also feature the virtual open library created inside the videogame Minecraft to bypass censorship in oppressive regimes, while the climate crisis is addressed through a memorial for a “deceased” Icelandic glacier.

A video installation titled “Us & Them” highlights the way in which Asian stereotypes are presented in popular culture.

More traditional areas of design have also been recognized, including a prototype of an experimental Mexican social housing project designed to support low-income families. The “ModSkool,” a modular school building designed to be easily erected and dismantled in the event of forced farmland evictions in India, will also be on display.

Non-conventional designs in the spotlight include a suitcase created from second-hand shoes, a smart bus stop in Sweden, and a see-saw that slots in between gaps along the US-Mexico border so that people from both sides of the wall can connect and bond.

Last year’s overall winner, “Anatomy of an AI System,” created by Kate Crawford and Vladan Joler, was a digital investigation that delved into the social and environmental impact of Amazon’s Echo devices.