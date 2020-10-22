Adele gets us ready for her ‘SNL’ performance
We are so ready Adele.
The singer is set to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and she stirred anticipation late Wednesday with a photo she posted on social media.
The picture on her verified Instagram account shows Adele wearing a mask and appearing to be going over a script.
“3 days to go,” the caption read.
It will mark her debut hosting the legendary sketch show.
The British singer first appeared on “SNL” as a musical guest in 2008 and has long credited that appearance with helping her star to rise in the states.
H.E.R. will be the musical guest this weekend.
