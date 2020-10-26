Fortune Feimster marries Jacquelyn Smith

Entertainment

Comedian Fortune Feimster has married her partner, Jacquelyn Smith.

The two, who announced on social media in January 2018 that they were engaged, tied the knot on Friday in Malibu, California. It was a small ceremony at a rented house with views of the ocean. They invited guests to join over Zoom.

“We got married! Jax and I decided to forgo the big wedding we planned to have due to the pandemic and decided fairly last minute to do a tiny ceremony on the beach. We’ll celebrate with friends and family in a year when it’s safer to do so,” Feimster wrote on Instagram.

In June, Feimster explained that the coronavirus pandemic had ruined their original wedding plans.

“I accidentally led people to think Jax and I secretly got married Not yet! Covid ruined our plans,” she wrote on Instagram. “I was waiting til today to say I never thought I’d A) find someone that I wanted to marry and B) legally be allowed to. But five years ago today, the day after marriage equality passed, I went to pride in Chicago and immediately met Jax. She appeared out of nowhere and it felt like I’d known her forever. She’s so awesome and such a rock. Even in a freakin pandemic she’s the best partner I could ever hope for. I love her so much and I’m grateful our relationship continues to grow. Happy 5 year anniversary, Jax!”