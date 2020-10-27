Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley star in new music video

Entertainment

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley play a couple in a new music video for “Love Me Like You Hate Me” by Margaret’s sister, singer Rainey Qualley, who performs under the name Rainsford.

The nine-minute video shows a rocky relationship between LaBeouf and Qualley, including tenderness, arguments and initmate scenes.

“We made a short choreographed film to represent ‘Love Me Like You Hate Me’ starring my sister @MargaretQualley and Shia LaBeouf,” Rainey wrote on Instagram. “Please watch it. It’s filled with love and pain and tenderness and rage and real pieces of my heart.”

The video was choreographed by JA Collective.

The Qualley sisters’ mom, actress Andie MacDowell, commented on the post, writing, “Incredibly beautiful congratulations everyone involved. Stunning.”

Margaret’s next project is starring with her mom on the Netflix series, “Maid,” based on Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir, “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.”