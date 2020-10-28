2020 BET Hip Hop Awards: See who won and which politician made a surprise appearance

Entertainment

The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards aired Tuesday night, and the evening was owned by one of the hottest female rappers in the game.

Megan Thee Stallion scored the wins for Hustler of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year and a shared Best Collaboration with singer Beyoncé for their “Savage (Remix ),” which also earned Beyoncé the Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse award.

Roddy Ricch won Song of the Year and Album of the Year for “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.”

Pop Smoke, who was killed in February during a home invasion, was posthumously crowned Best New Hip Hop Artist.

There were also plenty of performances, including 2 Chainz featuring Lil Wayne, City Girls and the awards show’s famous cyphers that brought together various performers.

Senator and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance to encourage viewers to vote in next week’s election.

The full list of winners includes:

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

Future featuring Drake – “Life is Good”

BEST COLLABORATION

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

BEST DUO OR GROUP

Chris Brown and Young Thug

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Travis Scott

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

Rapsody

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Hit-Boy

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Megan Thee Stallion

SONG OF THE YEAR

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” (produced by 30 Rock & Datboisqueeze)

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Roddy Ricch – “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

Pop Smoke

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

Megan Thee Stallion

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

IMPACT TRACK

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

DJ OF THE YEAR

D-Nice

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

The Joe Budden Podcast

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Stormzy (UK)