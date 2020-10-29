Harry Styles sounds like an ideal housesitter

Entertainment

Only in 2020 would your favorite musician hang out at your house but you’re not there to experience it.

That’s what reportedly happened to Theadora, a self-proclaimed Harry Styles fan who recently shared on Instagram that she missed an opportunity to meet the musician when his car broke down outside her home.

Theadora said in her absence, a family friend let Styles in to wait for his car to be repaired, where he enjoyed some tea, took care of her fish and left a lovely note.

She has since made her post private, but it was also shared by a Styles fan account.

“Theadora, My car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I’m devastated that we missed each other,” he wrote. “Looking forward to meeting soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry. P.S. I fed the fish.”

CNN has reached out to Styles’ representative for comment.

Despite the pandemic, Styles has remained busy, on Monday he released the music video for his song, “Golden.”