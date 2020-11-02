Travis Scott deletes Instagram after getting trolled for Halloween costume

Entertainment

Travis Scott has deleted his Instagram account after posting a picture of himself dressed as Batman for Halloween.

Fans reaction to the costume was not good, with many trolling him for looking like a bug instead of the superhero.

Scott had posed in a chocolate-brown Batman suit, next to matching cars and luggage.

By Sunday morning, his Instagram account was deleted.

Other fans speculated that Scott may have taken down his account because he’s about to release new music. He last released “Franchise (Remix)” featuring Young Thug and MIA, in late September.

He’s also working on a concert event with Fortnite and recently had a meal collaboration with McDonald’s.