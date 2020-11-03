Leslie Odom, Jr. sings ‘Wait For It’ in new election PSA

Entertainment

Leslie Odom Jr., wants Americans to know one simple thing this election day, wait.

The “Hamilton” star is using the song “Wait For It” from the hit Broadway musical for a new PSA from RepresentUS, in the midst of the election.

The message is about waiting for all the votes to be tallied in the election.

“Look, this is pretty clear: Every American who voted deserves to have their voice heard. In this historic election, millions of you have mailed in your ballots or dropped them off, and all of us deserve to be counted,” he said.”These are votes from our grandparents, staying safe from Covid. Our overseas military, sending in their ballots by mail. Our neighbors, our friends. Nurses, teachers, firefighters. I mean, this is actually simple — voting is one of our fundamental rights and counting votes is the foundation of democracy. It may take time but your vote is worth waiting for, and I’m willing to wait for it.”

The PSA also features actors Amy Schumer and Ed Helms.