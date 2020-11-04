‘Dancing With the Stars’ Carrie Ann Inaba says she’s being bullied for how she judges

Entertainment

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba says she’s being “bullied” for the way she critiques the dancers on the competition show.

Inaba revealed on “The Talk” that viewers are accusing her of judging contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev’s too harshly.

“I still get bullied. Right about this time is when people start to bully me because of the way I judge people,” Inaba said. “I can’t believe it still happens as adults.”

But she’s not going to change her style, she adds.

“I want to tell people who bully,” she said, “‘it doesn’t make me change the way I judge. I’m not about to change because you try to bully me. It only makes me stand stronger in my convictions and what I believe in.'”

Inaba also explained her judging style, saying it comes from her own dancing experience.

“Just so you all know, for all of you trying to bully me about it, I judge the way I judge from my background,” she said. “That is my job to do it and I will always do it based on my own conscience, not because you’re trying to tell me what to do.”

On Monday, Inaba deducted points from Bristowe and Chigvintsev’s performance because Bristowe didn’t pull off a lift that Inaba said was required for the routine.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.