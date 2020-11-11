‘West Wing’ actor Richard Schiff and wife Sheila Kelley test positive for coronavirus

Entertainment

Richard Schiff and his wife Sheila Kelley have both tested positive for Covid-19, the actor revealed on Twitter.

“On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19. This has been the most bizarre week of our lives,” Schiff wrote. “@thesheilakelley is also positive.”

“The Good Doctor” and “West Wing” star ended the post with: “This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here.”

Kelley shared the news on Instagram.

“Richard and I have some news. We have both tested positive for COVID-19,” she captioned a pic of the two in the sun.

The couple is currently in isolation at their home in Canada, where “The Good Doctor” is filmed.

“We’re quarantined in our home in Vancouver, recovering,” Kelley added. “This virus is a slippery sucker. One minute you feel almost fine and the next you can’t catch your breath. Symptoms change radically daily even hourly.”

She reminded people to social distance and stay safe.

“For those of you who do not have this virus stay healthy keep practicing physical distancing,” she wrote. “If you have Covid we’re in this together. Breath deeply. Breath slowly. Breath fully. We will get through this together.”