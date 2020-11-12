CMA Awards 2020: See who won

Entertainment

The 54th annual Country Music Association Awards were presented on Wednesday, country music’s biggest prize.

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker hosted the show from the Music City Center in Nashville.

Miranda Lambert led nominations going into the event with seven, followed by Luke Combs with six. The show also featured performances by Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, Keith Urban and Ashley McBryde. The coveted Album of the Year award went to Luke Combs and Entertainer of the Year was awarded to Eric Church.

See below for a complete list of winners.

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen *WINNER

Album of the Year

“Heartache Medication” — Jon Pardi

“Never Will” — Ashley McBryde

“Old Dominion” — Old Dominion

“What You See Is What You Get” — Luke Combs *WINNER

“Wildcard” — Miranda Lambert

Music Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours”- – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Be A Light” — Thomas Rhett, (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban)

“The Bones” — Maren Morris with Hozier

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” — Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice *WINNER

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church *WINNER

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” — Luke Combs

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” — Maren Morris *WINNER

“I Hope” — Gabby Barrett

Song of the Year

“Bluebird” — Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz *WINNER

“Even Though I’m Leaving” — Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris *WINNER

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs *WINNER

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay *WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Music Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert *WINNER

“Homemade” — Jake Owen

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Second One To Know” — Chris Stapleton

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddlem *WINNER

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar