Dolly Parton talks aging with Oprah Winfrey: ‘I ain’t got time to be old’

Entertainment

Dolly Parton will remain ageless, she tells Oprah Winfrey.

The legendary singer recently appeared on “The Oprah Conversation,” where she was asked by Winfrey if she thinks about “the number” as she hits different milestones in her life.

“I don’t think about my life in terms of numbers,” Parton explained. “First of all, I ain’t never gonna be old because I ain’t got time to be old. I can’t stop long enough to grow old. I’m just gonna be the best that I can be at whatever age I am.”

Parton, 74, quipped that she’s fine with a little anti-aging assistance.

“And I bet you I’m not gonna look that different at 95 because I’m like the Gabor sisters,” she said. “I’m gonna look like a cartoon. I’ll have on the makeup. I’ll look as young as my plastic surgeons will allow me. And it’s like all that makeup and lighting and all that. But I think more than anything, it’s about what comes from inside you.”

Of Parton’s appearance on the show, Winfrey took to Instagram to write: “To her millions of fans, @dollyparton is a national treasure. She’s sang, acted, and even had ME singing on national television. She’s written over three thousand songs that make you cry, challenge your cheating man, or inspire faith in you. On this episode of @theoprahconversation, Dolly joins me as we look back at her personal music that’s beloved by generations and helps us look forward to her hopeful view of what life after the pandemic will look like.”

Their full conversation is available to view Friday on Apple TV+